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Why experts are flagging Chinese company Zbtlink's routers as a potential cybersecurity risk

Over 20 Chinese-made Zbtlink router models contain a backdoor that could enable remote access to routers and connected devices, researchers said.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026, 04:08:23 IST
Reuters |
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Aug 5 (Reuters) - More than 20 models of a Chinese-made router available throughout the world ship with a backdoor that could allow access and potential connections to other devices on the network, researchers with cybersecurity firm VulnCheck said on Wednesday.

Representational.
Representational.

The finding adds to growing Western concerns about cybersecurity risks posed by Chinese-made networking equipment. Western governments have warned for years about hackers exploiting such devices, and U.S. regulators moved this year to restrict imports of foreign-made routers. The previously unreported backdoor, dubbed "Endlessdoors" by the researchers who discovered it, ships in multiple models of routers manufactured and sold by Zbtlink around the world under both the Zbtlink and Wiflyer brand names, according to Jacob Baines, the chief technology officer at VulnCheck who found the backdoor.

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Baines said most people who order this router and use it for their small business or home office would likely have no clue that it could allow this sort of access. "If I have it in my lab, in my lab at my university, you just invited them straight into your lab and they can roam the network as they choose," Baines said. "The capabilities are devastating."

Reuters could not determine why the backdoor exists, what purpose it serves, or whether it has ever been abused.

(Reporting by AJ Vicens in Detroit; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

 
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