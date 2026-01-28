Netanyahu's covered phone camera sparks speculations. Here's what we know
Many people wondered what type of phone Netanyahu was using and why the camera seemed to be covered, leading to discussions on social media about safety steps.
An image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on a smartphone with tape covering the rear cameras has gone viral on social media, leading to speculation and people wondering if they should also follow the same.
The image captures Netanyahu in a black jacket over a white shirt, standing beside a dark-coloured vehicle while speaking on his phone. Netizens soon pointed out the phone’s camera section, saying that it appears to be covered by tape or a small sticker.
Business influencer and podcast host Mario Nawfal wrote on X: “Why does Netanyahu have tape over his phone camera? Who’s he worried about? Also, if the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, then what does that mean for the average person?”
Speculation over camera covers on Netanyahu's phone
HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the image.
There has been no statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office about the image or the phone shown in it.
However, some believe the covered camera is a normal safety step used by Israeli officials to protect against spyware. When users asked Grok, the AI chatbot built into X, it replied that the red tape on Netanyahu’s phone camera is a “standard Israeli security protocol in classified facilities, where tamper-evident stickers block lenses to prevent accidental or malicious imaging, as confirmed by reports on routine practices in sensitive government areas.”
However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the information.
“If he is worried about being spied on, then we definitely should be worried. We don’t have the same security on our phones,” one user wrote on X. Another posted, “That tells you a lot about what your camera can see without your knowledge.”
Why do people cover their phones' camera?
A report published by The Washington Post in 2021, quoting security experts, said that hackers can break into older operating systems or take control of apps that have been given access to a phone’s camera.
Asaf Ashkenazi, the then chief operating officer at security firm Verimatrix, told the publication that when attackers discover a hidden way into popularly used systems from companies such as Apple or Microsoft, they often sell that access to governments instead of using it to watch people who are not high-profile.
Sunny Nehra, founder of the digital forensics firm Secure Your Hacks, told The Times of India, “People cover their phone cameras to physically block the lens so no one can secretly record or take pictures if the device is compromised.”
Notably, Israel has itself been involved in claims of spying and monitoring, especially those linked to high-end tracking tools made by companies based in the country.
One of the best-known cases is the Pegasus spyware, developed by Israel-based NSO Group. Governments, journalists, and human rights groups have accused it of being used to keep tabs on reporters, activists, political rivals, and even leaders in several nations.
