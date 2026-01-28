Netanyahu's covered phone camera sparks speculations. Here's what we know

An image of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking on a smartphone with tape covering the rear cameras has gone viral on social media, leading to speculation and people wondering if they should also follow the same. The image captures Netanyahu in a black jacket over a white shirt, standing beside a dark-coloured vehicle while speaking on his phone. (X/@MarioNawfal) The image captures Netanyahu in a black jacket over a white shirt, standing beside a dark-coloured vehicle while speaking on his phone. Netizens soon pointed out the phone’s camera section, saying that it appears to be covered by tape or a small sticker. ALSO READ | WhatsApp rolls out advanced security mode for high-risk users, third major tech firm to boost protection Business influencer and podcast host Mario Nawfal wrote on X: “Why does Netanyahu have tape over his phone camera? Who’s he worried about? Also, if the Prime Minister of Israel feels the need to do it, then what does that mean for the average person?” Speculation over camera covers on Netanyahu's phone Many people online wondered what type of phone Netanyahu was using and why the camera seemed to be covered. This led to discussions on social media about safety steps and how political leaders use smartphones. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the image.

There has been no statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office about the image or the phone shown in it. However, some believe the covered camera is a normal safety step used by Israeli officials to protect against spyware. When users asked Grok, the AI chatbot built into X, it replied that the red tape on Netanyahu’s phone camera is a “standard Israeli security protocol in classified facilities, where tamper-evident stickers block lenses to prevent accidental or malicious imaging, as confirmed by reports on routine practices in sensitive government areas.” However, HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the information. “If he is worried about being spied on, then we definitely should be worried. We don’t have the same security on our phones,” one user wrote on X. Another posted, “That tells you a lot about what your camera can see without your knowledge.”