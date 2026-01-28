WhatsApp rolls out advanced security mode for high-risk users, third major tech firm to boost protection

WhatsApp on Tuesday became the latest among tech firms to roll out an advanced security mode for its users. The WhatsApp feature can block media and attachments coming from unknown senders. (AFP)

After announcing the new feature, called “Strict Account Settings”, Meta's messaging service joined Apple and Google in providing its users stronger protection against hackers, while letting them opt in for certain restrictions.

The new feature is a one-click option in WhatsApp's settings, which goes on to activate a series of defenses, Reuters news agency reported.

These include blocking media and attachments coming from unknown senders, opting out of link previews, which are thumbnails if a URL is sent on a chat, and further muting calls from contacts not saved on users' phones.

The above have been identified as potential vectors for surveillance, and advanced hackers, according to Reuters.

A researcher who is involved in helping defend civil society figures from hacking, called the rollout of the new mode as a “welcome development”. “My hope is that others follow suit,” Reuters cited John Scott-Railton, who works at The Citizen Lab, as saying.

Meta third major tech firm to offer enhanced protection Meta is the third major tech firm to offer enhanced protection for its high-risk users. In a blog post, WhatsApp said that while all its users' chats are end-to-end encrypted, this feature was for those who require “extreme safeguards.”

“…We also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly sophisticated cyberattacks,” the app said.

Apple had also launched “an optional, extreme protection” feature called ‘Lockdown Mode’, which was targeted towards “very few individuals” who might face advanced digital threats, according to Reuters. This feature allows users to disable most message attachments and link previews, while also offering restrictions on FaceTime calls and web browsing.

Alphabet's Android also rolled out ‘Advanced Protection Mode’ last year for users with with “heightened security awareness”. This too restricts some functions to offer enhanced protection, including disallowing the download of potentially risky apps from outside its Play Store.