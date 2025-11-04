India issues high-risk alert for millions of Google Chrome users. Details

A high-severity security alert has been issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for Google Chrome users in the country, warning of several vulnerabilities in the web browser that could allow remote attackers to bypass security and disclose information on targeted systems. The alert was issued on Thursday (October 30, 2025). The warning details the issues that users could face and specifies which Google Chrome users should be concerned about the security threats. (Bloomberg)

The warning details the issues that users could face and specifies which Google Chrome users should be concerned about the security threats. It says that the target audience for the alert includes all end-user organisations and individuals using Google Chrome for desktop.

What is the threat? According to CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, perform spoofing attacks, or disclose sensitive information on the targeted system.

It said that there is a high risk of remote code execution, privilege escalation, or unauthorised access to sensitive data.

“Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome due to Type Confusion in V8, inappropriate implementation in V8, Extensions, App-Bound Encryption, and Autofill; object lifecycle issue in Media; race in V8 and Storage; incorrect security UI in Omnibox, Fullscreen UI, and SplitView; policy bypass in Extensions; use-after-free in PageInfo and Ozone; and out-of-bounds read in V8 and WebXR,” the alert read.

Who is at risk? Chrome users on Linux, Windows, and macOS have been warned about the following versions of the browser:

Google Chrome versions prior to 142.0.7444.59 for Linux

Google Chrome versions prior to 142.0.7444.59/60 for Windows and Mac

Google Chrome versions prior to 142.0.7444.60 for Mac What should you do? Update the Chrome browser immediately. CERT-In, in its warning, urged users to apply the necessary security updates by installing the latest available version of the browser.

To update on Windows and macOS: go to the three-dot menu on the right-hand side of the Chrome browser > Settings > About > Update Chrome.