Why is US government staring at a shutdown? What would it mean for you?

New fiscal year is set to begin in the United States on October 1 but before that the federal government may shutdown. The congress to trying to come to an agreement over the government's funding. A short-term continuing resolution that would have kept the government funded for 30 days, was planned but talks have derailed.

President Joe Biden

Notably, the fiscal year for the federal government in the USA, starts from October 1 to September 30 of the next calendar year.

As the threat of a shutdown looms, US President Joe Biden took a dig at those who have been derailing government's efforts to avoid the shutdown.

Biden tweeted on Thursday, "Last time there was a government shutdown, 800,000 Americans were furloughed or worked without pay. But enjoy your weekend."

Who would be working during US government shutdown ?

A shutdown leads to reduction in some government activities and furloughing of federal government employees. The government stops imparting non-essential services.

Essential services will be on, but those employees on the job will be without pay. Some essential services which will be active are US military personnel, FBI, the Secret Service , the Drug Enforcement Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the shutdown, U.S. embassies and consulates will function but with reduced workload.

Notably, US government had shutdown between December 22, 2018, and January 25, 2019.