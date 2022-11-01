Why Japan asked residents to restrain use of electricity this winter

Japan is asking households and businesses to conserve electricity as much as possible during the winter as the country tries to ease the pressure on a stretched grid.

The government decided on winter power supply measures, Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday at a press conference. Local broadcaster NHK earlier reported on the government’s plan. The program will run between December and March, and will encourage people to save electricity by turning off unnecessary lights and wearing more layers of clothing to stay warm indoors.

The campaign will be Japan’s second effort this year urging residents to save electricity, following similar measures this summer amid a supply squeeze. The resource-scant nation suffers from a lack of capacity to generate electricity, and the surge in prices for liquefied natural gas combined with the weak yen have made it costly to procure fuel.

Read more: Rift again? Prince William, Kate Middleton tensed over this Meghan Markle plan

The power reserve ratio, which measures excess supply of electricity, is expected to be at 4.1% for the Tokyo and Tohoku regions in January, according to the latest forecast from the nation’s grid operator. A reserve ratio of 3% is said to be needed for a stable, balanced grid.

The country’s biggest energy producer Jera Co. will resume operating some of its units at a thermal plant to help ease this winter’s expected crunch. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also turned to nuclear energy, seeking to restart seven more reactors from next summer.

The increased fuel costs and weak yen are putting a strain on regional electricity producers. Hokuriku Electric Power Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Co. have said they will apply to the trade ministry to raise regulated rates for households, while others said they are considering taking the step.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON