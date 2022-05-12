Why Jew passengers were denied boarding? Lufthansa apologises amid outrage
- Reportedly, the airline had refused a large number of Jewish passengers to board a connecting flight from New York transiting in Frankfurt for a flight to Budapest on May 4.
German airline Lufthansa has issued an apology after it was accused of refusing a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers to board a flight. Some of them had allegedly refused to wear masks, it was said. Issuing a statement late Tuesday night, Lufthansa said that it “regrets the circumstances surrounding the decision to exclude the affected passengers from the flight, for which Lufthansa sincerely apologizes.” The airline - accused of antisemitism - further mentioned that it was reviewing what had happened during the incident.
"We regret that the large group was denied boarding rather than limiting it to the non-compliant guests. We have zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism, and discrimination of any type," the airline added in its statement.
The airline further mentioned that they will be "engaging with the affected passengers to better understand their concerns and openly discuss how we may improve our customer service."
Also read: PM Modi to attend global Covid-19 summit hosted by US President Biden today
Reportedly, the airline had refused a large number of Jewish passengers to board a connecting flight from New York transiting in Frankfurt for a flight to Budapest on May 4 after some passengers had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring them to wear face masks. Upon this, the airline staff had blocked all the passengers who were “visibly” identified as Jews.
According to local media, the staff had denied entry to those passengers who were “recognizable as Jews because they were wearing skull caps or had sidelocks.”
In a video of the incident posted by foreign media, passengers can be seen accusing the airline and German police of “anti-Semitism”. In a heated exchange, a passenger can also be heard calling a police officer a “Nazi”.
The antisemitism commissioner of the state of Hesse also condemned the incident. Calling it a “discriminatory” and “not a trivial matter”, the commissioner of the state said that the airline's top management should “feel personally responsible for apologizing”.
Also read: Paris sees return of tourists post-pandemic but Asians, Americans stay away
Angry tweets flooded Twitter after the incident. “A Four Step Plan for @lufthansa. Step 1. A real apology from the CEO for targeting Orthodox Jews. Step 2. Terminate the employees who participated in the discrimination. Step 3. Compensate all of the victims. Step 4. Announce the measures to ensure that it never happens again. (sic)” - this was one of the many posts on the social media website.
-
Passenger with 'no idea how to fly' takes over, lands plane after pilot is ill
A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida's Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers. An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208. Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.
-
Video: Plane catches fire at China airport; 25 injured, over 100 evacuated
A Tibet Airlines plane went off the runway on Thursday at an airport in China's Chongqing and caught fire, news agency AFP reported, citing local media. All 113 passengers and nine crew members were safely evacuated. Visuals shared on social media captured the huge fire on the runway where the plane was landed with smoke billowing in the sky.
-
Amid global concerns over Sri Lanka crisis, president's promise| 10 points
Stopping short of announcing his resignation, Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday said that the country will get a new prime minister and a new cabinet “within this week”, two days after his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa, stepped down as the country's premier. The US has said it's closely monitoring the crisis. Here are ten points on Sri Lanka crisis: 1. The opposition had ignored his invite to form a unity government.
-
Psaki names funniest inquiry she got as Biden's press secretary. It's about dog
White House press secretary Jen Psaki recently revealed that a question related to US President Joe Biden's dog was one of the funniest moments for her in the briefing room. The arrival of Champ and Major –the two German Shepherds – marked the return of pets to the White House after a four-year hiatus under former President Donald Trump.
-
Will Jack Dorsey head Twitter again? His response
Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey on Wednesday asserted that he has no plans to head the social media giant again - hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk successfully closes the takeover deal. Reportedly, Dorsey, who currently heads the payments firm Block Inc owns a 2.4 percent stake in Twitter. Two years after launching Twitter, Dorsey was replaced as the social media company's CEO in 2008.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics