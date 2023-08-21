Number theory: Why July 2023 is a watershed for global warming

More than one data source on global temperatures shows that this July 2023 was the warmest July on the planet. While the period between January and July this year is the third hottest, there is a good chance 2023 might end up as the warmest recorded year. While such records are increasingly being broken since the 2010s, there is one reason that makes July 2023 a watershed month in the history of global warming. Here are four charts to explain this in detail.

Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on Earth, according to a report.(AP)