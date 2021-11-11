Why Malala cut a cake at her wedding. Husband Asser Malik explains

Malala's husband Pakistan Cricket Board official Asser Malik has posted a photo of their Nikah where the new couple can be seen cutting a cake. Asser explained that it was the tradition of the cricket team to do a victory cake cutting. "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together. Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," Asser Malik wrote as he tweeted.

Pakistan-born activist for girls' education Malala Yousafzai who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 and won the Nobel Peace Prize two years later tied the knot in a small ceremony in the UK on November 9. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she said in a tweet.

"We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," Yousafzai, who is an avid cricket fan and a supporter of the Pakistan team, said.

Her wedding invited criticism as many social media users shared the screenshot of an interview of Malala where she had a different opinion about marriage. In the interview, which was published in July in Vogue, Malala said she does not understand why people have to get married. According to reports, her mother did not agree with Malala's opinion and said, "Don't you dare say anything like that! You have to get married. Marriage is beautiful."

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said she was shocked that Malala got married only at the age of 14 and to a Pakistani. "Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford University for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But..," the author tweeted.

