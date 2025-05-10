Why Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was arrested at New Jersey ICE center | Revealed

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was taken into custody at an ICE facility in New Jersey on Friday, according to Alina Habba, the Interim US Attorney for the District of New Jersey. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka was detained at an ICE facility(AP)

“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security Investigations to remove himself from the ICE detention center in Newark, New Jersey this afternoon,” Habba posted.

Habba, who is a former defense attorney for President Donald Trump, also wrote, “He has willingly chosen to disregard the law. That will not stand in this state. He has been taken into custody. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.”

What went on?

Ras Baraka was visiting the Delaney Hall to conduct oversight after the building was turned into an ICE facility. It was at this time, he was "warned" by Homeland Security officers to leave the newly converted ICE detention facility, after which the arrest happened.

Baraka claimed on Monday that the issues that surround Delaney Hall's recent developments include a lack of safety inspections and proper permits. He even claimed that the issues go beyond just these things. In recent developments, the city of Newark is suing for further inspections, claiming that the federal agency has not clarified how many detainees it has in the building, which has the capacity of housing only 1,000 people.

X users appeared to have a field day after receiving this recent development, with some users asking ICE to "Cuff him and lock him up". Another user said, "Where is video of a perp walk?"

Other X users appeared to have a different stand, with a user commenting, "And no one is beneath the protection of our laws like migrants being kidnapped and being deported without due process. Be careful you're not disbarred after this administration is long gone."