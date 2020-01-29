e-paper
Home / World News / Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan

Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan

The Prime Minister said he felt so better after the injection that he even made a speech on TV which he couldn’t remember later.

world Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Islamabad
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse(Reuters File Photo )
         

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that nurses at the hospital, where he was admitted to after suffering a fall from the stage, looked like ‘hoors’ after a doctor gave him an injection that eased his pain.

Khan was speaking at a fundraiser for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi when he spoke about his fall from an elevator a few years ago.

“It was such an injection that the pain went away entirely,” he said. “My whole world changed. I started seeing the nurses there as hoors,” he said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he felt so better after the injection that he even made a speech on TV which he couldn’t remember later. However, he said that when the injection’s medicine faded, he started to feel the pain again, Geo news reported.

“I pressed him [Dr Asim] so much. I told him to give me the injection again, for God’s sake,” said the Prime Minister. “I even threatened him by saying I will deal with you. Give me the injection. However, he did not.”

In 2013, Khan sustained serious injuries on his head and back after falling down from a lifter. The incident occurred in Lahore, a few days before the general elections were contested.

