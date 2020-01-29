Why nurses at Pakistan hospital looked like ‘hoors’ to Imran Khan

world

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 08:19 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that nurses at the hospital, where he was admitted to after suffering a fall from the stage, looked like ‘hoors’ after a doctor gave him an injection that eased his pain.

Khan was speaking at a fundraiser for the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Karachi when he spoke about his fall from an elevator a few years ago.

“It was such an injection that the pain went away entirely,” he said. “My whole world changed. I started seeing the nurses there as hoors,” he said on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said he felt so better after the injection that he even made a speech on TV which he couldn’t remember later. However, he said that when the injection’s medicine faded, he started to feel the pain again, Geo news reported.

“I pressed him [Dr Asim] so much. I told him to give me the injection again, for God’s sake,” said the Prime Minister. “I even threatened him by saying I will deal with you. Give me the injection. However, he did not.”

In 2013, Khan sustained serious injuries on his head and back after falling down from a lifter. The incident occurred in Lahore, a few days before the general elections were contested.