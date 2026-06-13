Why oil prices haven’t shot through the roof—yet

Two weeks after the Iran war began, top oil-industry executives warned Trump officials that oil prices could climb much higher unless the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway reopened soon. An oil tanker sitting in the Persian Gulf offshore Iraq in April. The scale of the disruption could hardly be exaggerated: ocean-faring vessels usually carry some 20% of the world’s daily diet of crude and oil products through the narrow artery between Iran and Oman.

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And yet, oil has languished below $100 a barrel for over three weeks. A U.S. barrel fetched $84.88 Friday, driven lower again by reports that the U.S. and Iran were closer than ever to a peace deal. As far as financial markets are concerned, an oil crisis hasn’t materialized so far. That has given President Trump more time to negotiate a peace accord with Iran. Oil executives and commodities traders still say the worst is yet to come even if hostilities cease: Global oil stockpiles are declining rapidly, getting ever closer to a critical low point that could force prices higher. Here’s why oil prices haven’t soared to record levels—yet.

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The China pullback Official data show that China imported 7.8 million barrels a day in May. That’s a huge drop from around 11 million barrels a day in recent years, and the lowest level in nearly eight years. Even during the Covid pandemic, when China’s economy was largely shut down, crude oil imports didn’t fall below 8 million barrels a day. The missing 3 million barrels—roughly equivalent to the combined daily oil consumption of Italy and France—have taken away a chunk of global demand, keeping oil prices in check. However, analysts and traders differ on just how long China’s import cuts can last—and what would happen if the world’s largest oil importer starts buying more again. The next week or two are crucial, traders have said. The Trump factor Traders have learned in the past months that betting against Trump is a dangerous endeavor. Many have been scared to hold oil positions over the weekend or make any long-term bets. Throughout the conflict, Trump posted on social media frequently and liberally. Through these verbal interventions, which were sometimes contradicted by Iranian officials, Trump has repeatedly taken the steam out of oil prices. A trickle of tankers Despite what some shippers and maritime analysts called a “double blockade” enforced by both the U.S. and Iran, crude oil flows from the Persian Gulf monarchies are recovering steadily after collapsing at the beginning of the war. About 100 million barrels of non-Iranian oil—or roughly 2.5 million barrels a day—have reached global markets through the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of May, according to commodities- and shipping-data provider Kpler. That’s still a fraction of the 15 million barrels a day transiting before the war, but it’s a big improvement from just roughly 1 million barrels a day of non-Iranian oil flowing in April, according to Kpler.

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These barrels were increasingly ferried out by ships that sailed “dark.” Vessels turned off lights and traveled without Automatic Identification Systems on, making them harder to spot electronically and less prone to Iranian attacks. Some ships stayed in touch with U.S. military officials during these transits, the Journal previously reported.

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