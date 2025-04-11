Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Pope Francis ditched his papal attire for black pants during latest appearance

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 11, 2025 11:16 PM IST

Pope Francis, who is recovering from double pneumonia, was spotted in black pants instead of his usual traditional white papal attire

Pope Francis, who is recovering from double pneumonia, was spotted in black pants instead of his usual traditional white papal attire at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on Thursday. Videos of the 88-year-old being wheelchaired in the church, wearing pants and a striped blanket around his chest surfaced on social media.

Pope Francis makes a surprise visit to St. Peter's Basilica not dressed in his usual white papal attire(via REUTERS)
Pope Francis makes a surprise visit to St. Peter's Basilica not dressed in his usual white papal attire(via REUTERS)

The Vatican chief could be also seen waving at visitors to the basilica. He had a small nasal hose to receive supplemental oxygen.

Read More: Pope Francis makes first public appearance at Vatican after hospital stay

“We were visiting St. Peter's Basilica and saw some guards passing by and making way, so we went to see what it was, and it was the pope. Few people noticed, it was very quick, but he stopped to talk to a family with a baby,” Luiz Gil, who took the video, said.

Why did the Pope ditch his traditional attire?

While there is no official reason behind Pope Francis wearing a black pant, the Vatican's press office said that his visit on Thursday was ‘completely spontaneous’. The 88-year-old had been walking inside the Vatican residence and ‘decided to prolong it’ by going into the basilica to pray.

He was wearing black pants and a blanket at his residence.

"The pope was taking a walk yesterday morning, he asked to extend the walk by going to pray in the basilica," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters at a briefing.

Francis spent 38 days in hospital for double pneumonia. He was discharged on March 23 and his first public appearance was during an event in St Peter's Square on April 6.

Pope Francis was ‘happy’ to get out and about this week. However, he is yet to confirm his presence at an Easter event.

"He was happy to go to the basilica and greet people," Bruni said.

On Friday, the Vatican said his voice and mobility were improving. "There are improvements (in his health) that you have been able to notice with the outings in the past days," Bruni added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Why Pope Francis ditched his papal attire for black pants during latest appearance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On