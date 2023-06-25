Why Prince Harry didn't sign with Meghan's Markle's talent agency, while she moves towards stardom?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently faced a stir after their podcast deal with Spotify was canceled, leaving them to explore other opportunities in the entertainment industry. While Meghan had signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME) in April, Prince Harry's involvement was noticeably absent.

Limited Options for Prince Harry

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.(AFP)

According to Eric Schiffer, head of Reputation Management Consultants, Prince Harry may find limited options available to him due to his royal status and heritage. The PR expert suggests that Harry's royal DNA could have been a hindrance in his decision to sign with WME, considering the complexities of his life at this point. Schiffer believes that Harry should refocus his efforts and move away from dwelling on past grievances.

Shifting Focus and Moving Forward

Schiffer advises Prince Harry to focus on leveraging his soft power as a royal to make a positive impact on issues such as equality, the environment, and mental health. Instead of public interviews and memoirs, Schiffer suggests that Harry should have one-on-one conversations with his family to address any emotional pain. By redirecting his attention towards meaningful causes, Harry can utilize his influence to benefit future generations.

Duchess's Big Opportunities

On the other hand, Schiffer sees immense potential for Meghan Markle. As she works with top professionals in the industry, they can provide her with strategic counsel and open doors to bigger opportunities typically available to A-list talent. Meghan's options span across media, fashion, and lifestyle, allowing her to elevate her brand and maximize her impact.

While Prince Harry may face challenges due to his royal background, Meghan has the chance to flourish in her new ventures. Together, they can navigate the entertainment industry, leveraging their influence to create a positive impact and pursue meaningful projects that align with their values.

