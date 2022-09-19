Why Queen's youngest son Prince Edward didn't shake hands with mourners

The youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Edward explained his choice of not shaking hands with the mourners who lined the streets ahead of the monarch's funeral. As people extended their hands to shake Prince Edward's, he continued to wave while pointing to people and talking with them.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also accompanied him and was seen enjoying the handmade tributes to the Queen and thanking those who had come to pay their respects. After the engagement, one of the mourners claimed that Prince Edward had told them that he did not like shaking everyone's hand in the crowd.

“I’d love to shake hands, but have you seen how many people there are here? They’d fall off!" The Independent quoted Prince Edward as saying.

Brushing of the allegations made by the mourner, Prince Edward released an official statement thanking people for pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

“We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means," the official statement said.

