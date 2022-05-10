Why Tesla has halted production at Shanghai plant
- Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday.
Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory.
The plant plans to manufacture less than 200 vehicles on Tuesday, according to the memo, far less than the roughly 1,200 units it has been building each day since shortly after it reopened on April 19 following a 22-day closure.
Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday.
Shanghai is in its sixth week of an intensifying Covid-19 lockdown that has tested the ability of manufacturers to operate amid hard restrictions on the movement of people and materials.
Tesla had planned as late as last week to increase output to pre-lockdown levels by next week.
It was not immediately clear when the current supply issues can be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the production plans are private.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.
China Passenger Car Association is scheduled to release April sales for Tesla, China's second-largest EV maker behind BYD, on Tuesday.
Another auto association said last week it estimated overall auto sales in China dropped 48% in April as zero-Covid lockdowns shut factories, limited traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending.
Aptiv, Tesla's main supplier of wire harnesses, stopped shipping from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla and General Motors Co after Covid-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Tesla's Shanghai plant, also known as the Gigafactory 3, produces the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover for the China market and for export.
Tesla partially resumed production at the Shanghai plant on April 19 following a 22-day closure caused by the city's Covid-19 lockdown.
Tesla had been aiming to increase output at its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars a day from May 16, Reuters reported previously.
Shanghai authorities have tightened a city-wide lockdown imposed more than a month ago on the commercial hub with a population of 25 million, a move that could extend curbs on movement through the month.
-
How Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa was evacuated as protesters stormed his home
Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued by heavily armed troops from his official residence in Colombo this morning after thousands of protesters stormed the main gates. Protesters then tried to force their way into 'Temple Trees' - the two-storey colonial-era building that serves as the Lankan PM's home and where Rajapaksa and his family were sheltering.
-
South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol begins work from bunker, sworn in hours later
South Korea's new president Yoon Suk-yeol began his five-year term at midnight with his first first briefing as commander-in-chief from the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Yoon started his work from an underground bunker set up at his new presidential office amid high tension in the Korean peninsula. Hours later, Yoon was sworn in as the president in a huge formal ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly.
-
Elon Musk's Taj Mahal tweet prompts mother Maye to share anecdote from 1954
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, shared an interesting anecdote about the billionaire's grandparents who flew to the Taj Mahal on their way to Australia from South Africa in 1954. Maye Musk said that Elon's grandparents, Joshua Haldeman and Wyn Haldeman, were the only people to complete this trip in a single-engine propeller plane, without a radio or GPS. Maye's tweet came after the world's richest man expressed his fondness for Indian architecture.
-
Danish Siddiqui, Ukraine journalists among those honoured. Pulitzer winners list
The Pulitzer Prize Board recognised on Monday Ukrainian journalists for their "courage, endurance and commitment to truthful" coverage of Russia's invasion of their country, which began on February 24. The prestigious awards also honoured US media giant The Washington Post, for its coverage of the January 6, 2021 riots- when a mob of supporters of former US president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building in Washington.
-
Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record $195 million at auction
Pop artist Andy Warhol's famed 1964 silk-screen portrait of Marilyn Monroe sold for $195 million at auction on Monday, a record for a work by an American artist sold at auction. Held in the collection of Swiss art dealers Thomas and Doris Ammann, it was sold by Christie's at an auction in New York. Pre-sale estimates had reached as high as $200 million. Warhol died in 1987.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics