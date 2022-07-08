Why UN global hunger report figures are staggering: 150 million added post Covid
Even since coronavirus hit the world, over 150 million people have been added to the list of those affected by hunger, a new report by the United Nations has revealed. The goal of ending hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition by 2030 remains a far cry with the latest UN global hunger report revealing that 828 million people - across the world - were in the list in 2021 - a surge of 46 million as compared to the previous year.
“After remaining relatively unchanged since 2015, the proportion of people affected by hunger jumped in 2020 and continued to rise in 2021, to 9.8 per cent of the world population. This compares with 8 per cent in 2019 and 9.3 per cent in 2020,” highlights the State of Food Security and Nutrition report by the United Nations.
Of the world’s total population, around 2.3 billion - or nearly 29.3 per cent - were “moderately or severely food insecure in 2021,” it says. The figure is staggering to say the least, implying that one-third of the world is affected. The figure was 350 million higher as compared to the pre-pandemic levels. About 11 per cent of the total population - or 924 million people - “faced food insecurity at severe levels”.
The gender gap too is prominent. About 31.9 per cent of women in the world were moderately or severely food insecure, compared to 27.6 per cent of men. This gap of 4 percentage points is higher than 3 percent in 2021.
The report gives a reflection on the rising prices of essentials too - about 3.1 billion could not afford a healthy diet in 2020. Around 45 million children in the world - under the age of five - suffered from wasting. This is said to be the deadliest form of malnutrition, which increases children’s risk of death by up to 12 times.
“This report repeatedly highlights the intensification of these major drivers of food insecurity and malnutrition: conflict, climate extremes and economic shocks, combined with growing inequalities,” the heads of the five UN agencies (2) wrote in this year's Foreword. “The issue at stake is not whether adversities will continue to occur or not, but how we must take bolder action to build resilience against future shocks.”
Elon Musk buyout uncertain, 1 mn Twitter spam accounts 'removed daily': Reports
The most closely watched business deal in the world of technology in the recent months is back in public glare along with a concern that Elon Musk has been persistently sharing - bot accounts on Twitter. About 4 per cent drop in the shares of the social media giant followed the latest report on Thursday that has cast fresh doubts about the prospects of the $44 billion buyout.
Facebook allows staff to access data deleted by users, claims fired employee
A former Facebook content screener says Brennan Lawson was fired for raising alarms about a company protocol allowing employees to resurrect data that users deleted. Brennan Lawson sued Meta Platforms Inc., Facebook's parent, Tuesday in California claiming he was informed about the new protocol during a staff meeting in late 2018 and immediately questioned its legality. He's seeking more than $3 million in compensation plus punitive damages.
What are the challenges for the next UK PM?
The end of Boris Johnson's run as prime minister may ease the sense of political chaos, but it won't fix the issues plaguing the UK. Read: UK's Boris Johnson agrees to quit, will be 'caretaker PM' till October The new leader will also have to repair a fractured party that's looking tired after 12 years in power and suffered as Johnson's administration has lurched from one crisis to another.
‘Ukraine heading for tragedy…’: Putin's warning to the West amid war
Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of decades of aggression towards Moscow and warned that if it wanted to attempt to beat Russia on the battlefield it was welcome to try, but this would bring tragedy for Ukraine. The West had failed in its attempt to contain Russia, and its sanctions on Moscow had caused difficulties but "not on the scale intended," Putin added.
Boris puts in papers after 59 resignations over three days
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation on Thursday amid a mass revolt by top members of his government, marking an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of UK's politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside 10, Downing Street and announced his “painful” resignation, conceding that his party wanted him gone.
