Why was US representative Lauren Boebert evicted from 'Beetlejuice' musical in Denver

US representative Lauren Boebert was forced to leave the BeetleJuice musical at Buell Theatre in Denver on Sunday night. According to a report by The Denver Post, she was accused of vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the performance.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report says Boebert and another person were at first warned during the intermission about their behaviour which had caused three complaints from other people in the theatre.

A report from officials with Denver Arts & Venues, quotes one of the ushers at the theatre: “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

According to officials with Denver Arts & Venues, after reaching the theatre building's vestibule, the two patrons said stuff like ‘do you know who I am,’ ‘I am on the board’ (and) ‘I will be contacting the mayor.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A purported video of Boebert being escorted out from the theatre is doing the rounds on social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter). Sharing the video, a user sarcastically tweeted, "United States Congresswoman Lauren Boebert being escorted out of a Beetlejuice musical for being disruptive. She just oozes class doesn’t she?".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Why is no one talking about this? How X users reacted to display of two ‘non-human alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in an apparent clarification, her Congress account tweeted, "It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!".

In the upcoming 2024 elections, Boebert will be contesting for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District seat. As per latest polls, she is facing stiff competition from Democratic Party's Adam Frisch.