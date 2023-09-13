Why is no one talking about this? How X users reacted to display of two ‘non-human alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress

Social media users and celebrities like American TV personality and author Meghan McCain have reacted to the display of two ‘alien corpses’ at Mexico Congress on Tuesday. In the eyeball grabbing event, two alleged mummified "alien corpses" revealed to the world, in the presence of scientists and researchers of extraterrestrial(ET) beings. The event was spearheaded by Jaime Maussan who claims to be an expert on Unidentified Flying Objects(UFOs) and ETs. One of the two ‘non-human alien corpses’ displayed at Mexico Congress(X(formerly Twitter)/@iohmbra)

McCain took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and posted, "Is it just me, or should this be bigger news...?".

"Why is no one talking about this?," posted author Arnab Ray.

"Mexico is unboxing aliens," wrote another user.

A few skeptical users joked on the discovery. One user tweeted, "Why does the #Aliens be looking like E.T".

"What? That Mexican tap water killed them?," joked another user.

"Didn’t think aliens die lol," wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Maussan claimed the corpses to be around 1000 years old and were retrieved from Cusco, Peru. He has also claimed that more than 30% of the specimens’ DNA was ‘unknown’. Experts showed X-rays of the specimens and claimed that one of the bodies has “eggs” inside. They claimed both specimens have implants made of very rare metals, such as Osmium.

Addressing members of the Mexican government and US officials who were present at the event, Maussan said under oath, "These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised."

At the event, Maussan also showed several videos purportedly of UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena(UAP).

Unveiling of the two alleged "alien corpses" has attracted strong attention among the believers of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena(UAP).