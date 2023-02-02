Pakistan's 48-hour ultimatum to Wikipedia over 'blasphemous’ content

Wikipedia will be blocked in Pakistan if the platform does not take down content considered to be unlawful within 48 hours, the country’s telecoms regulator said as per Bloomberg.

According to the statement, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it had “degraded” Wikipedia services over non-compliance of an earlier direction to remove “unlawful” content. Without explaining the measures taken against the platform, the statement said that the site will be halted if it fails to remove the content in question.

Wikipedia “will be blocked within Pakistan,” the authority said, without giving information on the content that it wanted to be removed.

“There is slowness and definitely it’ll impact especially those who use Wikipedia for education and information purposes,” Wahaj-us-Siraj, Chief Executive Officer of internet provider Nayatel, said, as per Bloomberg.

Earlier, Pakistan has taken action against various social media platforms for broadcasting content deemed blasphemous.

