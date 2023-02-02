Home / World News / Pakistan's 48-hour ultimatum to Wikipedia over 'blasphemous’ content

Pakistan's 48-hour ultimatum to Wikipedia over 'blasphemous’ content

world news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Wikipedia In Pakistan: Wikipedia “will be blocked within Pakistan,” the authority said, without giving information on the content that it wanted to be removed.

Wikipedia In Pakistan: Image of the logo of Wikipedia, the online encyclopaedia.(Wikipedia)
Wikipedia In Pakistan: Image of the logo of Wikipedia, the online encyclopaedia.(Wikipedia)
ByMallika Soni

Wikipedia will be blocked in Pakistan if the platform does not take down content considered to be unlawful within 48 hours, the country’s telecoms regulator said as per Bloomberg.

According to the statement, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said it had “degraded” Wikipedia services over non-compliance of an earlier direction to remove “unlawful” content. Without explaining the measures taken against the platform, the statement said that the site will be halted if it fails to remove the content in question.

Read more: Politics, war and strikes: A look at Rishi Sunak's 100 days as UK prime minister

Wikipedia “will be blocked within Pakistan,” the authority said, without giving information on the content that it wanted to be removed.

“There is slowness and definitely it’ll impact especially those who use Wikipedia for education and information purposes,” Wahaj-us-Siraj, Chief Executive Officer of internet provider Nayatel, said, as per Bloomberg.

Earlier, Pakistan has taken action against various social media platforms for broadcasting content deemed blasphemous.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
wikipedia article pakistan
wikipedia article pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out