Politics, war and strikes: A look at Rishi Sunak's 100 days as UK prime minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marked 100 days in office after he preceded Liz Truss following a crisis in the Tory party. Rishi Sunak assumed office on October 25, becoming Britain’s youngest leader for two centuries and its first prime minister of South Asian heritage.

Promising to control soaring inflation and “restore the integrity back into politics” after years of scandals under former prime minister Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak has faced challenges on all fronts so far.

“The things that happened before I was prime minister, I can’t do anything about. What I think you can hold me to account for is how I deal with the things that arise on my watch," Rishi Sunak said.

Once the Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak has underscored that his top priority remains improving UK's economy as gross domestic product remains smaller than it was before Covid resulting in the International Monetary Fund prediting that the UK will be the only major economy to contract this year, shrinking by 0.6% amid a global slowdown.

Within his party, Rishi Sunak is facing calls to push for for immediate tax cuts to encourage growth. “We need growth or our debts will get bigger,” lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, a former party leader, said.

