Home / World News / 'Will confront the enemies': Iran army's warning as anti-hijab protests rage

world news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Iranians have staged nationwide demonstrations over the case of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died last week after being arrested for wearing "unsuitable attire".

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police.(AP)
Reuters |

Iran's army warned on Friday that it would "confront the enemies" to ensure security and peace in the country, according to a statement, as protests rage over the death of a woman in the morality police's custody.

In a statement the army said "these desperate actions are part of the evil strategy of the enemy to weaken the Islamic regime".

