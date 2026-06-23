‘Will do what I have to’: Trump draws red line for Iran, says preventing nuclear weapon ‘supersedes’ depression risk

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would take whatever steps he considers necessary if Iran fails to follow through on any agreement reached after the first round of technical discussions between the two countries in Switzerland.

Trump dismissed concerns that possible military action against Iran could hurt the global economy, including fears of triggering a worldwide depression. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Speaking at the White House Oval Office during the signing of two Executive Orders on quantum technology, Trump said any failure by Tehran to comply would invite a response from Washington.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do what I have to do," Trump told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that continued cooperation from Iran would help maintain stability, saying, "As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble." Trump says nuclear weapons threat outweighs economic concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that continued cooperation from Iran would help maintain stability, saying, "As long as they respect us, we are not going to have any trouble." Trump says nuclear weapons threat outweighs economic concerns {{/usCountry}}

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Trump dismissed concerns that possible military action against Iran could hurt the global economy, including fears of triggering a worldwide depression. He said preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains a bigger priority.

Also read | Iran denies US claim on IAEA inspectors; Trump says Tehran will ensure ‘nuclear honesty’

"Well, not the way I'm doing it. It's not going to cause depression," Trump said.

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Explaining his position, Trump said, "If they don't abide by -- well, nuclear weapons supersede depression," adding, "Depression is real bad... a nuclear weapon will cause depression much more quickly."

The US President also reiterated that military options would remain available if Iran does not comply with any future agreement.

Economic costs would not stop from action: Trump

Trump’s latest remarks come after he had earlier indicated that he was not concerned about the financial impact of military action against Iran, saying the nuclear issue was more important than economic consequences.

Also read | US-Iran complete first round of talks. But Trump's threat nearly threw them off course

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At a White House Easter Egg Roll event, Trump said that if he had his choice, he would move into Iran and take over its oil resources. Responding to questions about support from his MAGA supporters for the war, Trump said Republicans supported his decision but would also like to see US forces return home.

"But remember that wars last years, we're in there for 34 days, and we have obliterated a very powerful country. If it were up to me, I would like to keep the oil. But I just don't think people of the United States would understand," he said.

Trump added that he would prefer taking control of the oil, keeping it, and making money from it.

US-Iran talks continue

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The remark followed Trump’s remarks supporting Vice President JD Vance’s claim that Iran was prepared to accept major weapons inspections as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts after talks in Switzerland under a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU).

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran would agree to strict inspections to ensure transparency over its nuclear activities.

"Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'Nuclear Honesty' long into the future," Trump wrote.

Vance had earlier described the Switzerland talks as productive, saying they created a foundation for a possible final agreement.

"We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal," Vance said.

He also claimed that Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspectors into the country, calling it an important step toward ensuring Tehran does not develop nuclear weapons.

Iran rejects claims of new inspection commitments

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Iran, however, disputed the US version of events. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran’s engagement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would continue only under existing safeguards obligations and in line with decisions made by Iran’s Parliament and the Supreme National Security Council.

Speaking to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA, Baqaei said, "Iran's interactions with the Agency, in accordance with Iran's obligations under the Safeguards Agreements, will continue according to existing procedures and comply with the laws enacted by the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) and the decisions of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC)."