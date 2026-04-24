'When we’ve totally…': Trump opens up on use of nuclear weapon in war with Iran

United States President Donald Trump ruled out the use of nuclear weapons in his war with Iran, saying why would it be needed when the US has totally decimated Iran in a “conventional way”. He added that a nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anyone.

US Vice President JD Vance, President Donald Trump, and Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Bloomberg)

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Trump was speaking to reporters in the Oval House at the White House, when a reporter asked him whether he would use a nuclear weapon against Iran? “Would you use a nuclear weapon against Iran?,” the reporter asked.

Trump responded by calling the question “stupid”, asking “why would I need it?

“No.. why would I need it? Why would a stupid question like that be asked?...Why would l use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally decimated Iran without it? A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody,” he said.

Also Read: Trump's 'shoot and kill' warning for Iranian ships amid Hormuz blockade

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{{^usCountry}} Trump, responding to another question, said he took out Iran “militarily” in the first four weeks of the war, and is now waiting for a deal from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, responding to another question, said he took out Iran “militarily” in the first four weeks of the war, and is now waiting for a deal from Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I took the country out of the military in the first four weeks.. now what we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal.. and if they dont want a deal, then ill finish it up militarily.. the other 25 percent targets.. we've hit 78 per cent of the targets,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I took the country out of the military in the first four weeks.. now what we're doing is sitting back and seeing what deal.. and if they dont want a deal, then ill finish it up militarily.. the other 25 percent targets.. we've hit 78 per cent of the targets,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “We've hit 78 per cent of the targets that we've wanted to hit. We've knocked out their manufacturing. We've knocked out their missile production. We've knocked out their drone production. We've knocked out everything. In some cases, when I say knocked it out, 70, 80, 90 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “We've hit 78 per cent of the targets that we've wanted to hit. We've knocked out their manufacturing. We've knocked out their missile production. We've knocked out their drone production. We've knocked out everything. In some cases, when I say knocked it out, 70, 80, 90 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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“It's amazing what we've done. So I've done that within that period of time that I mentioned, but I don't want to rush myself. You know, because every story I see, oh, Trump is under time pressure. I'm not. No, no. You know who's under time pressure? They are.”

‘Clock is ticking…’: Trump’s ultimatum to Iran

Trump, in a Truth Social post, called out news websites, claiming that the US president is “anxious” to end the war with Iran, advising them that they should know that he is “possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position,” adding that the clock is ticking for Iran to make a deal.

Also Read: US-Iran war impact to last all year? Report claims mine clearing at Strait of Hormuz to take 6 months

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“For those people, fewer in number now than ever before, that are reading The Failing New York Times, or watching Fake News CNN, that think that I am “anxious” to end the War (if you would even call it that!) with Iran, please be advised that I am possibly the least pressured person ever to be in this position. I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn’t — The clock is ticking!,” he wrote.

“Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the Sea, their Air Force is demolished, their Anti Aircraft and Radar Weaponry is gone, their leaders are no longer with us, the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse — Time is not on their side! A Deal will only be made when it’s appropriate and good for the United States of America, our Allies and, in fact, the rest of the World,” he added.

US deploys another warship in Gulf waters

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Amid the already fragile ceasefire between the two nations, hostilities at sea continue to rise from both sides. In its most recent attempt to continue its blockade on Strait of Hormuz, the US president stationed a third aircraft carrier, the USS George HW Bush, to the Middle East in the Indian Ocean.

Trump also said that he has ordered his navy to shoot any boat which is found putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He said that there has to be “no hesitation” in carrying out such an action.

Also Read: Why Iran seized container ship heading to India near Strait of Hormuz? Details

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“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

The prospective deal with Iran and the US is now hanging in a limbo with no signs from either side to return to the negotiating table. The second negotiations that were to take place in Islamabad were halted after Iran refused to send its delegation following which the US vice president also changed his plans. Trump however, extended the ceasefire hours before it was set to end. He thanked Pakistan’s prime minister and army chief for it, saying he is waiting for a deal from Iran.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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