Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Will look into WHO proposal’: China on next phase of probe into coronavirus origin
world news

‘Will look into WHO proposal’: China on next phase of probe into coronavirus origin

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged China to cooperate in the second phase of investigation into the origins of the coronavirus
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 04:28 PM IST
WHO chief asked China to be “transparent, open and cooperate” as the lack of raw data, especially from the early days of the outbreak, is hindering the probe into virus origin

China said it is in the process of considering a proposal made by World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging Beijing to cooperate in the next phase of investigation into the origin of coronavirus, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a press conference on Friday, reported Bloomberg.

“The Chinese side noted the draft plan made by Tedros and the secretariat and the Chinese side is looking into it,” Zhao said and insisted that “Origin-tracing is a scientific matter. All parties should respect the opinion of the scientists and should refrain from politicizing it.”

Ghebreyesus urged China to cooperate in the second phase of investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and insisted that, “We owe it to the millions who suffered and died.” The WHO chief asked China to be “transparent, open and cooperate” as the lack of raw data, especially from the early days of the outbreak, is hindering the probe.

Also Read: 'Should set aside LAC standoff to revive ties': China

Zhao, however, defended China’s attempts at cooperation, stating that raw data was shared with the expert team that was dispatched to study the origin, and that the experts were in agreement with the country’s stance. “China showed the expert team the raw data that should be considered,” Zhao said. “The experts clearly stated on multiple occasions that they acquired a large amount of data and information, and fully understood that some information related to personal privacy cannot be copied or taken away,” he added.

The Group of Seven countries, also known as the G7, have been calling on China to allow a “timely, transparent, expert-led and science-based” study into the virus’s beginnings. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison became the latest representative to join the group’s call. US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has however cautioned that the world may never find out the precise origin of the coronavirus pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus who
TRENDING NEWS

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides

Elon Musk’s reaction to tweet about Richard Branson’s cabinets goes viral

Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

Eatery creates world’s most expensive French fries dish garnished with gold dust
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP