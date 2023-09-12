Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China says

Willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China says

Reuters |
Sep 12, 2023 03:28 PM IST

China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said.

China is willing to share development opportunities and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China's vice premier Zhang Guoqing was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

Read more: Russia to stop fighting? Vladimir Putin on Ukraine peace talks: ‘We shall see'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing pose on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.(AP)

China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia china
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP