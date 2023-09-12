Willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China says

China is willing to share development opportunities and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China's vice premier Zhang Guoqing was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing pose on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.(AP)

China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

