Willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China says
Reuters |
China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said.
China is willing to share development opportunities and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, China's vice premier Zhang Guoqing was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.
China and Russia have maintained a high level of strategic partnership, with cooperation in various fields gaining momentum, Zhang said when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.
