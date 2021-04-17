Home / World News / With an eye on Vienna N-Talks, Iran enriching uranium to its highest level
world news

With an eye on Vienna N-Talks, Iran enriching uranium to its highest level

A top official said only a few grams an hour of uranium gas would be enriched up to 60% purity - triple the level it once did but at a rate far slower than what Tehran could produce.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The move is likely to raise tensions even as Iran negotiates in Vienna over a way to allow the US back into the agreement and lift the crushing economic sanctions it faces.(Reuters)

Iran began enriching uranium on Friday to its highest level ever, edging closer to weapons-grade levels to pressure talks in Vienna aimed at restoring its nuclear deal with world powers after an attack on its main atomic site.

A top official said only a few grams an hour of uranium gas would be enriched up to 60% purity - triple the level it once did but at a rate far slower than what Tehran could produce. International inspectors already said Iran planned to do so above-ground at its Natanz nuclear site.

The move is likely to raise tensions even as Iran negotiates in Vienna over a way to allow the US back into the agreement and lift the crushing economic sanctions it faces. However, its scope provides Iran with a way to quickly de-escalate if it chose.

The announcement also marks a significant escalation after the attack that damaged centrifuges at Natanz, an attack this past weekend suspected of having been carried out by Israel. While Israel has yet to claim it, it comes amid a long-running shadow war between the two Mideast rivals.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

France changes child rape law

China to build bio labs amid questions over Wuhan lab’s role in Covid origin

Raul Castro to quit, ending 60 years of family monopoly

'NASA rules,' says Elon Musk as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP