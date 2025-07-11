Search
‘With greater force’: Israel lays down one scenario for future strikes on Iran

Reuters |
Updated on: Jul 11, 2025 06:50 AM IST

Israel launched a 12-day air war against Iran in June that raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Israel will strike Iran again if it is threatened by Tehran, Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday.

Israel's (L to R) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz, and Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen.(AFP)
"Israel’s long arm will reach you in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan, and anywhere you try to threaten or harm Israel. There is no place to hide", Katz said at an air force graduation ceremony, according to a statement from his office.

"If we must return, we will do so with greater force."

Israel launched a 12-day air war against Iran in June that raised fears of a broader regional conflict. The two sides agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire, announced by President Donald Trump on June 23, to end hostilities.

Israel struck Iranian nuclear sites during the campaign, citing concerns that Tehran was nearing the development of a nuclear weapon, which Iran denies. The United States joined the campaign with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

