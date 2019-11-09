e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Woman from Las Vegas found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials told reporters Friday that Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton dumped the woman near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles.

world Updated: Nov 09, 2019 11:54 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Los Angeles
Military personnel found the woman early Wednesday suffering from cold and exposure. She was treated at a hospital.
Military personnel found the woman early Wednesday suffering from cold and exposure. She was treated at a hospital. (Representational Photo )
         

Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials told reporters Friday that Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton dumped the woman near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles.

Military personnel found her early Wednesday suffering from cold and exposure. She was treated at a hospital. It’s not clear how long she was in the desert.

Officials said Lawton and Poche-Lawton knew the victim but didn’t provide a motive for the attack.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if the pair had lawyers yet who could speak on their behalf.

The woman in her 40s was kidnapped in North Las Vegas on Oct. 30.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News