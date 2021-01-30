IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa
world news

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa

The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms.”
Bloomberg, Africa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
A member of medical staff uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples.(Bloomberg)

The World Bank has committed $12 billion to African countries to support vaccination programs, the South African Presidency said in a statement on its website on Saturday.

The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said in the statement.

Also read| Russia to resume issuing visas to all categories of Indian citizens

The statement follows a Jan. 27 virtual meeting on the Africa Covid-19 vaccine financing and deployment strategy, which was attended by David Malpass, president of the World Bank.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 vaccine trials covid-19 spread of covid-19 covid-19 crisis
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP