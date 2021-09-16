Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / World Bank to discontinue ‘Doing Business’ reports after irregularities found in data
world news

World Bank to discontinue ‘Doing Business’ reports after irregularities found in data

The irregularities in Doing Business reports had affected four countries: China; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Azerbaijan.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 09:06 PM IST
In August 2020, World Bank paused the publication of Doing Business reports following a number of irregularities.(File Photo)

World Bank Group has decided to discontinue ‘Doing Business’ reports that used to assess investment climate in countries after data irregularities were found in 2018 and 2020, reported news agency Reuters. In August 2020, World Bank paused the publication of Doing Business reports following a number of irregularities were reported regarding changes to the data.

The international financial institution later confirmed that the changes were inconsistent with the Doing Business methodology. The World Bank has now said in a statement that a new approach will be worked out to assess countries' business and investment climates after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, according to Reuters.

The irregularities had affected four countries: China; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Azerbaijan. According to the initial Doing Business 2018 report, China had a score of 65.3 with a global ranking of 78, similar to the previous year’s. After the corrections in data for indicators like Starting a Business, Getting Credit, and Paying Taxes indicators, China’s score fell to 64.5 and global ranking to 85.

RELATED STORIES

“Taking as given the published data for all other countries, China's global ranking in Doing Business 2018 would have been 85, a decline of 7 places relative to the previous year," World Bank had said in a review report.

Also Read | 'Deeply concerned': World Bank freezes aid to Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Economies like India, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, and Nigeria made notable improvements in the Doing Business 2020 report after they, according to the World Bank, implemented one-fifth of all the reforms in 2018-19 recorded worldwide.

In 2014, India was at 142nd position on the Ease of Doing Business Index and made significant improvements after the government launched an ambitious program of regulatory reforms. India moved to 63rd position on World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2020.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world bank group ease of doing business china india news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Massoud has a lobbyist in US; Taliban are also looking for one: Report

UN official meets Afghan minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, discusses humanitarian aid

AUKUS: China lashes out at US-UK-Australia security alignment
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP