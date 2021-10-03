World Habitat Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October every year. This year, it is being observed on October 4 across the world. The day is recognised by the United Nations and observed to reflect on the state or condition of towns and cities and promote the basic right to adequate shelter or housing for all.

According to the UN, cities are responsible for around 70 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions with transport, buildings, energy and waste management accounting for the large bulk of urban greenhouse gas emissions. This day will amplify the global race to zero campaign and UN-Habitat’s ClimateAction4Cities and motivate local governments to develop actionable zero-carbon plans in the run-up to the international climate change summit COP26 in November this year.

History of World Habitat Day

It was in 1985 that the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to observe World Habitat Day as an annual event and designated the first Monday of October to be celebrated as World Habitat Day every year. World Habitat Day was first observed in 1986 with its theme as ‘Shelter is my right’. It was hosted by Nairobi, Kenya that year.

Significance of World Habitat Day

According to the United Nations, around 1.8 billion people were already living in slums and informal settlements, inadequate housing or in homelessness in cities across the world before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the pandemic, the need of having a home has grown remarkably in order to make a safe environment for living, working and learning.

World Habitat Day is observed in many nations across the globe to address the problems of rapid urbanisation and its impact on the environment and human poverty. The day also intends to remind the world of its collective responsibility for the future of the human habitat.

Theme of World Habitat Day

The theme of this year’s World Habitat Day is accelerating urban action for a carbon-free world.

