World Health Day 2020: ‘Support nurses and midwives’ as they fight Covid-19

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:08 IST

The World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 to spread the awareness around maintaining good health and a balanced lifestyle.

This year’s World Health Day theme couldn’t be more apt as it is dedicated to honour the indefatigable work of nurses and midwives across the globe.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands and millions of nurses are leaving behind their comfort and safety to fight the Covid-19 crisis and help those infected or suspected of coronavirus.

On this day, the World Health Organization calls for people to extend their gratitude and support nurses and midwives across the world. The WHO has named this year the ‘International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife’.

World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us.



We are more grateful than ever to all of our health workers fighting the #COVID19 pandemic.



You make us proud and you inspire us.



We stand with you and we count on you. pic.twitter.com/laENQX4HfK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 7, 2020

The global health organisation, along with its partners, will make a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce worldwide.

According to the WHO, a strengthened workforce of nurses and midwives is significant to ensure that everyone gets the healthcare they need and for countries to achieve their “national and global targets related to universal health coverage, maternal and child health, infectious and non-communicable diseases including mental health, emergency preparedness and response, patient safety and the delivery of integrated, people-centered care, amongst others”.

World Health Day comes this year at a time when the entire globe is struggling to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Over 1 million people have been infected by the deadly contagion while more than 60,000 have lost their lives to Covid-19 infection.