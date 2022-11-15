As world population hits 8 billion, next billion to come from these 8 countries

World population hit eight billion people according to a report by the United Nations. UN's World Population Prospects 2022 report said that the next billion people are projected to come from these eight countries- Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. The report also said that India is on course to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: UN says world population is 8 billion. Where are five, six & seven billionth babies?

Half of the population still lives in just seven countries: China, India, the US, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Brazil, Bloomberg reported.

The United Nations called the eight billion-mark "a historic milestone for humanity" saying, "This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine."

The United Nations also emphasised that though there was a big surge in the second half of the 20th century, population growth may now begin to slow. The global life expectancy is 72.8 years as of 2019, an increase of nearly nine years since 1990. Current projections believe the life expectancy could be 77.2 years by 2050, the report said adding that it could take 15 years to reach the nine- billion mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier said, "This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON