World Radio Day 2023 today: Theme, history, significance

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 01:38 PM IST

World Radio Day 2023: The theme for this year is ‘Radio and Peace’.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sculpture on the eve of World Radio Day at Puri beach on Sunday. (PTI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

World Radio Day, celebrated on February 13 every year, is dedicated to spread awareness about the power of the audio medium. The radio, said to be invented by Italian electrical engineer Guglielmo Marconi in the 1890s, is an important means of communication to educate, entertain and inform. It is a fast, easily accessible and affordable way to reach a huge number of people, including in remote areas. World Radio Day is honoured with special activities like broadcasts, community events, awards, debates conducted by radio stations and other organisations.

Theme

The theme for World Radio Day 2023 this year is ‘Radio and Peace’, which highlights the role of radio in encouraging peace and avoiding conflict. The United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) highlights independent radio as a pillar for conflict prevention and peacebuilding. The sub-themes for this year’s radio day are - Radio in Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding and Support to Independent Radio.

History and Significance

The Spanish Radio Academy in September 2010 requested the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to mark a day to honour radio's significance across the world. After discussions with various broadcasting associations, UN agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), as well as UNESCO Permanent Delegations and National Commissions, 91 percent voted in favour of the proposal.

During the 36th general assembly session, the UNESCO Executive Board requested UNESCO to declare a World Radio Day. February 13 was then accepted as World Radio Day in 2012. The date was chosen because the United Nations Radio was born on February 13, 1946.

Radio arrived in India in the early 20th century. Serving as a source of information for those who are unable to read advertisements or newspapers, the radio has stood the test of time as a trusted medium even as technological advancements abound.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcasts draw a large number of listeners, also extended wishes on the occasion. Modi tweeted, "May the radio keep brightening lives through innovative programmes and showcasing human creativity." He also invited suggestions for the 98th edition of his radio programme set to be broadcasted on February 26.

Ritu Maria Johny

Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail

