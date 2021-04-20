Home / World News / World running out of time to save climate: UN
World running out of time to save climate: UN

The call comes alongside a major report ahead of US President Joe Biden’s climate summit on Thursday and Friday.
AFP | , Geneva
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis, the UN warned, with the pandemic having failed to put the brakes on “relentless” climate change.(Representative image)

The year 2021 must be the one of action for protecting people against the “disastrous” effects of climate change, the UN insisted on Monday, ahead of a crucial US-convened summit. Time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis, the UN warned, with the pandemic having failed to put the brakes on “relentless” climate change.

Forty world leaders have been invited to attend Biden’s virtual talks aimed at galvanising efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

Topics
united nations organisation climate crisis
