World Senior Citizen’s Day today: A look at problems which the elderly face

Every year, August 21 is observed as World Senior Citizen’s Day. The day spreads awareness about issues that the elderly have to face in their everyday lives and they are thanked for their service and contribution towards the betterment of society.

The World Senior Citizen’s Day was officially founded by former United States president Ronald Reagan in 1988. Reagan signed the promulgation of 5847 on August 19, 1988, which then appeared as the National Day of the Third Age on August 21. World Senior Citizen’s Day was first observed in 1991.

Senior citizens are an important part of any society. However, many of them find it extremely difficult to survive in today’s modern world amid a rapid advancement of technology along with the changing social and economical environment. The coronavirus pandemic, which struck the world last year, requires even more specific care for the elderly so that they do not contract Covid-19.

Some of the most common problems which senior citizens face include- forgetfulness, lack of understanding of technological devices such as smartphones and computers, health complications, loneliness and lack of financial support etc. In some cases, they also have to go through physical and mental abuse by their children and other family members.

Senior citizens, some of who live alone, have a constant fear of what they will do if they suffer from a chronic disease in the present or future.

In India, any person above the age of 60 is a senior citizen. Over the years, the central and state governments have announced a slew of schemes for their welfare. Some of these include the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Scheme, National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly (NPHCE), Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana among others.