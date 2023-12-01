Would have 'preferred' truce extension in Gaza: What Kremlin said

The Kremlin said Friday it had hoped for an extension of the pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, as combat resumed with strikes across the territory of Gaza.

Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian children walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City.(AFP)

"We would certainly have preferred to see news of another extension of the humanitarian pause," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow would "continue efforts" to secure the release of Russian citizens taken hostage.

