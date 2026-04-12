Wrong-way bets on oil had a star trader hundreds of millions in the hole

A team led by a star trader at Vitol, the world’s biggest oil merchant, took a several hundred-million dollar hit early in the Iran war after bets in the petroleum market went awry, people familiar with the matter said. The complex housing Vitol’s offices in Manama, Bahrain.

Yaoyao Liu is legendary in the close-knit trading industry for his huge, often lucrative, wagers on energy derivatives for Vitol. His trades are so big, executives at rival firms have tried to figure out what they are. Among the lossmaking wagers some suspect: bets that diesel prices would rise relative to jet fuel, and that Dubai crude would fall in price compared with benchmark Brent.

Those positions stood to benefit if President Trump pulled back from a military buildup that has sent jitters through energy markets early in the year. Instead, when the war started and Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz, Liu’s bets went bad as price moves cut against him.

His team has since made back some of the loss, one of the people familiar with the matter said, and the firm as a whole is up for the year, another one of the people said.

Vitol plays a linchpin role in the global economy as one of a handful of companies connecting far-flung energy producers and users and managing the movement of billions of dollars of oil and other commodities. Founded in the 1960s by two businessmen in Rotterdam, it buys and sells 8 million barrels of oil a day—enough to supply Japan, Germany, France and the U.K. combined—from a nondescript building a few blocks from Buckingham Palace.

It has investments in storage tanks and gas stations, power plants, refiners and oil fields in the U.S. and West Africa.

When the Trump administration wanted international trading firms to unlock Venezuelan oil exports after the capture of Nicolás Maduro in January, it tapped Vitol and its Swiss rival, Trafigura. In 2025, Vitol had $343 billion in revenue, more than Exxon Mobil. Six hundred or so employees own the firm.

Vitol’s operations churn out data that give an edge to Liu, a Cambridge chemical-engineering graduate who published a paper on quantum chemistry. Born in China, Liu joined Vitol in 2012 after a stint at Goldman Sachs, according to a LinkedIn profile and some of the people familiar with the matter. Wall Street hedge funds that trade in commodities have often tried to poach Liu, who has had a streak of good years, including $2 billion in trading gains in 2022.

With a team of analysts and traders in Dubai, London and Houston, Liu operates what some inside and outside of the firm view as an internal hedge fund. Whereas colleagues move physical tankers of crude and fuel or trade electricity and natural gas, Liu’s team wagers on financial contracts tied to underlying energy markets.

Liu’s positions are a closely held secret inside Vitol so that rivals—or even colleagues—can’t get a read on his trades and move markets against him, some of the people said.