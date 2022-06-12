Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WTO chief seeks one or two deals, warns ‘road will be rocky’

WTO director-general urged trade ministers gathering in Geneva to go the extra mile over the coming days.
WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala(Reuters file photo)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 04:37 PM IST
Reuters |

World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala urged trade ministers gathering in Geneva to go the extra mile over the coming days and said she would consider one or two global trade deals a success.

"Let me be clear, even landing one or two will not be an easy road. The road will be bumpy and rocky. There may be a landmine along the way," she told a news conference before the start of the ministerial conference on Sunday.

