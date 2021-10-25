Home / World News / Wuhan halts marathon as China’s cases surge
world news

Wuhan halts marathon as China’s cases surge

  • The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon.
Authorities have been racing to contain infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns.(AFP)
Authorities have been racing to contain infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns.(AFP)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 02:50 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |

The Wuhan Marathon, which was due to take place on Sunday, was postponed at short notice as worries continue to increase over a resurgence of the coronavirus in China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

China reported 26 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Sunday, in an outbreak that has become the latest test of the country’s zero-tolerance approach with just over 100 days until the start of the Games.

Authorities have been racing to contain infections via mass testing of residents and targeted lockdowns. But with the rise in cases, organisers of the Wuhan Marathon said they would postpone Sunday’s event in the central Chinese city “to prevent the risk of epidemic spread”.

The event was expected to have 26,000 participants, taking part in races including a full marathon and half marathon.

Gansu, China’s northwest province, announced the suspension of all tourism activities after a surge in cases in the region, local media reported.

In Russia, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops will be closed in St Petersburg from October 30 until November 7 due to a steady spike in cases.

US doctor refuses mask, told to leave meeting

Florida’s top health official, state surgeon general Joseph Ladapo, was asked to leave a meeting after reportedly refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition.

The incident apparently took place at the office of Senator Tina Polsky.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china wuhan
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out