WWE superstar Rey Misterio's uncle passes away at 66: Report

Wrestler Rey Misterio Sr, uncle of WWE superstar Rey Misterio Sr, passed away at the age of 66, reported News18 citing sources in his family. The death comes after the wrestler also lost his father, Roberto Gutierrez, last month. WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio Jr (File image)(@reymysterio/X)

The Mexican wrestler's real name is Miguel Angel Lopez Dias, but he is called Rey Mysterio Sr to differentiate them from his superstar nephew. He is also the great uncle of WWE superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Misterio Sr has participated in multiple Mexican promotions, including the World Wrestling Association. After his debut in 1976, he also participated in matches for associations like the Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling and World Wrestling Association (WWA).

Rey Misterio Sr once captured the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship and teamed up with Rey Mysterio Jr. to win the WWA Tag Team Championship.

His death comes as Rey Mysterios Jr is still mourning the loss of his father, Roberto Gutierrez, the report said.

“You did more than set the example of how to love and maintain a strong marriage and father of four boys; you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colours. Excellent husband, loving father, beautiful grandfather, incredible son and brother, and amazing father-in-law,” Rey Mysterios Jr. wrote on Instagram after his father's death.

“You checked every list on the box and can honestly say my majority [traits] I picked up from you. You fought until the very last minute and know that your biggest fear was leaving Mom behind, but I can assure you that she will not be alone, and we will always look out for her,” he said.

“You are with God now and smiling from the heavens while we continue with the real struggle of life until we see again. You will never be forgotten and will always be loved, RIP Pops,” the post added.