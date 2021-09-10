Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi Jinping asks Germany to help promote ‘right’ China policy within EU
world news

Xi Jinping asks Germany to help promote ‘right’ China policy within EU

In a phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping hoped that Germany will encourage the European Union to adhere to the right policy on China.
By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Amit Chanda
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:09 PM IST
President Xi Jinping in a phone call with Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germany to promote the “right policy” on China within the European Union. (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Germany to promote the “right policy” on China within the European Union (EU) in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Xi expressed his hope that Germany will encourage the EU to adhere to the right policy on China, treat differences objectively and address them rationally, so as to promote the sustained and sound development of China-EU relations,” the Xinhua news agency said in a report on Friday.

“The China-Germany relationship will continue to make new progress, as long as both sides hold on to consolidating and deepening mutual trust, treating each other as equals and focusing on cooperation,” Xi Jinping told Angela Merkel.

Xi Jinping noted that he and Merkel have maintained “highly frequent and efficient exchanges since last year”, which have gone on to play an important leading role in the development of China-Germany and China-EU relations.

The frequent China-Germany exchanges have also demonstrated the high-level mutual trust between the two countries, Xi Jinping said.

Singling out Germany, Xi Jinping said it has helped China and the EU to “…complete their investment agreement negotiations on schedule, and worked together to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and actively tackle climate change, jointly making positive contributions to maintaining world peace and stability”.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

From 9/11’s ashes, a new world took shape. It did not last

Los Angeles schools mandate Covid-19 vaccination for students aged 12, above

India says Afghanistan situation ‘fragile’, calls for inclusive government

'His body should rot': Taliban after killing Amrullah Saleh's brother
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP