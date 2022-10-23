Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Xi Jinping reappointed head of Chinese military

Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Xi Jinping: Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the media.(Reuters)
AFP |

Xi Jinping was reappointed head of China's military on Sunday, state media reported, after being handed a historic third term leading the country.

Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported, adding he "was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session".

