Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Xi Jinping says China will support Pakistan in stabilising financial situation

Xi Jinping says China will support Pakistan in stabilising financial situation

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:26 PM IST

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, Xi Jinping said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
Reuters |

China will continue to support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation, state media quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

China and Pakistan should move forward more effectively with the construction of their economic corridor, as well as accelerate the construction of infrastructure for the Gwadar Sea Port, state media reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
xi jinping china pakistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP