Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week: China foreign ministry
Mar 17, 2023 12:43 PM IST
Xi Jinping Russia Visit: "A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," Kremlin said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be in Russia from March 20-22 for a state visit, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"During the talks, they will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," the Kremlin said.
"A number of important bilateral documents will be signed," it added.
