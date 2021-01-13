IND USA
YouTube removes new content uploaded to Trump's channel

The channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:06 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while campaigning for Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler on the eve of the run-off election to decide both of Georgia's Senate seats, in Dalton, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

Alphabet Inc's YouTube has removed new content uploaded to President Donald Trump's channel as it violated policies for inciting violence, the company said late on Tuesday.

The channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or livestreams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended, Youtube said in a statement.

