Home / World News / Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling

world news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:54 PM IST

Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling(Reuters)
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant disconnected from power supply by shelling(Reuters)
Reuters |

Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant lost its connection to external power supply early on Saturday as a result of shelling, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said, blaming Russia.

Energoatom said the plant was now getting power to cover its own needs from its backup diesel generators.

Also read: No one told India to not buy oil from Russia: Hardeep Singh Puri; 'What Europe buys in one afternoon...'

"The diesel generators started automatically. The available supplies of diesel fuel for their operation in this mode will be enough for 10 days," the company wrote on Telegram.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out