Zawahiri's killing by US a violation of Doha Agreement, says Taliban

Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:18 AM IST
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed on July 30 in a targeted drone attack by the CIA in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday.
HT News Desk, New Delhi

In its first statement on the killing of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Asian country's ruling Taliban regime described the development as a ‘clear violation’ of the Doha Agreement between the group and the United States of America.

“The Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms and considers it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” Zabiullah Mujahid, the regime's spokesperson said in a statement in Pashto.

Mujahid, Afghanistan's deputy minister of information and culture under the current, Islamist group-led administration, also had a word of caution for Washington over any future operation of similar kind on Afghan soil.

“The action is against the interests of the United States of America and Afghanistan. Any future repetition may harm existing opportunities,” the statement read.

Zawahiri, a 71-year-old Egyptian national, succeeded Osama bin Laden as al-Qaeda's head after the latter was killed by the US Navy Seals in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in May 2011. His own death took place in a house owned by senior Taliban leader and Afghanistan's interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

While the operation to eliminate Zawahiri was conducted on July 30, it was confirmed by US President Joe Biden only on Monday evening (local time) in a national address from the White House. In his speech, Biden underlined, among other things, that no civilian – as well as family members of the terrorist leader – was harmed during the strike.

Topics
taliban united states afghanistan
  • The total fertility rate has dropped below 1.3 in recent years. While the country is expected to enter a stage of severe ageing around 2035, with more than 30 percent of the population older than 60.

    China population to start declining by 2025: Health commission officials

    China's population will begin to shrink by 2025, officials have said, as family sizes grow smaller and citizens age. "The growth rate of the total population has slowed down significantly, and it will enter a stage of negative growth in the '14th Five-Year Plan' period," the National Health Commission said Monday, referring to the period between 2021 and 2025.

  • A newspaper front page reporting about US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi is pictured in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

    China piles up pressure over US House speaker’s Taiwan visit

    Chinese fighter jets are said to have been deployed near self-ruled Taiwan to pile up pressure against the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the island on Tuesday, a report from Taipei said. Reports from Taiwan and CNN said Pelosi's is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her Asia tour - the first for a US House speaker in 25 years.

  • The announcement of Al Zawahiri's killing comes on the eve of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

    Zawahiri shredded by US Ninja, Pelosi to land in Taiwan

    On the day US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to land in Taipei, the eastern world woke up to the killing of al-Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul. Al-Zawahiri, who was staying in the house of Taliban interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, was shredded to pieces by ninja missile fired from a US reaper drone.

  • Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a “precision strike” in downtown Kabul on Saturday. (AFP)

    Zawahiri’s killing in Kabul underlines Taliban’s failure in countering terror

    Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing in a US drone strike in the Afghan capital of Kabul highlights the Taliban setup's complete failure in delivering on its counter-terrorism guarantees in the Doha Agreement of 2020. US President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Zawahiri, 71, was killed in a “precision strike” in downtown Kabul on Saturday. Some reports also suggested that Zawahiri was based in areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

  • As the incidents of gun violence in the United States increase, President Joe Biden had said that the US needs to ban assault weapons (File Photo)

    US: Many reported dead in Washington mass shooting

    Multiple people were shot dead in Northeast Washington, not far from Capitol Hill on Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, there was a report of multiple victims but the police didn't reveal the numbers. It remains unknown if the two of the recent tweets are related to the initial shooting. In recent incidents,7 people were hospitalized on Sunday after a mass shooting erupted in Orlando, Florida.

