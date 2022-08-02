Ayman al-Zawahiri killed: How CIA eliminated al-Qaeda chief
In the biggest setback to al-Qaeda since May 2011, when its founder and then chief, Osama bin Laden, was killed by US special forces in Pakistan, the terrorist group has now lost Ayman al-Zawahiri, the successor to bin Laden, until his own death in a US drone strike in Kabul on July 30.
Also Read | From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed by US in drone strike in Kabul
In an address on Monday evening (local time) from the White House, President Joe Biden – who was the Vice President under Barack Obama at the time of the bin Laden operation – confirmed that Zawahiri, too, had been eliminated.
The drone strike that targeted and killed al-Zawahiri was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Here's how the premier intelligence agency tracked down, identified and eliminated the terrorist leader:
Identification: Speaking to news agency Reuters on the condition of anonymity, an official said that for several years, Washington was aware of a network that supported the 71-year-old terrorist. Over the past year, in the wake of United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials kept a watch on Al-Qaeda's presence in the country, he added.
The official further said that earlier this year, it was identified that the Zawahiri family – his wife, daughter and grandchildren – had relocated to a safe house in the Afghan capital. He himself was identified to be present at the same location.
Also Read | ‘Deceased’: FBI adds caption to profile image of Ayman al-Zawahiri after terrorist leader killed by US
The confirmation: Over several months, the CIA built a pattern of al-Zawahiri's daily life, and became increasingly confident about his presence in the safe house. Subsequently, they briefed senior officials of the Biden administration, including Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, who, in turn, briefed the President.
The build-up: In recent weeks, Biden chaired a series of key meetings after being told by ‘confident’ officials that the United States could conduct an operation to kill the al-Qadea chief, without threatening the structural integrity of the building, and at the same time, minimise the risk to civilians and the terrorist leader's kin.
During the briefings, the Democrat asked ‘detailed questions’ about the intelligence gathered, the unnamed official further said, adding that an analysis of the potential ramifications of a strike in Kabul was sought as well.
Also Read | US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
The final go-ahead: A final meeting was held on July 25 during which the President approved a ‘precise tailored airstrike’ on the condition of minimum risk of civilian casualties.
The strike: At 9:48pm ET on July 30 (7:18am on July 31, as per IST) the operation was carried out. A CIA drone launched ‘hellfire’ missiles, killing al-Zawahiri on the balcony of the house.
(With Reuters inputs)
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes US killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday welcomed the US announcement that Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri had been killed in a precision strike. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcomed the announcement by US President Joe Biden of the targeting and killing of the terrorist leader of Al-Qaeda Ayman Al-Zawahiri,” Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry released a statement. Egyptian-born Ayman al-Zawahiri was tracked down to a hideout in Kabul where he was staying with his family.
-
Pak army commander killed, Baloch rebels suspected
A Pakistan Army helicopter carrying Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali and five others crashed late Monday night in the Lasbela area of Balochistan, according to inputs received from that country. Reports from Pakistan identify the other five killed as Brigadier Amjad Haneef (DG Coast Guard), Major Saeed (the pilot), Major Talha (the co-pilot) and Naik Mudasir (crew member). Search ops for the missing aircraft area underway in the southwestern regions of Balochistan.
-
Pakistan helicopter carrying army general, other top officials goes missing
A military helicopter with an army general and five others went missing on Monday during a flood relief operation in southern Pakistan, the army said. It said six people, including the army general, who commands southern 12 Corps were on board. The military did not say how long the helicopter had been missing. There hasn't been any trace of the chopper since a rescue operation began, said police official Pervez Umrani.
-
US used ‘flying ginsu’ missile to kill Al-Qaeda's al-Zawahiri? 5 details on op
Al-Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri has been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan's Kabul, US president Joe Biden said in his latest address, calling it a moment of justice for the victims of 2,977 people killed in September 11, 2001 terror attack. Here are five details on the security operation that culminated in the killing of Al-Qaida's al-Zawahiri: 1.
-
From a surgeon to Al-Qaeda chief: Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed in US drone strike
The United States has killed Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden announced on Monday (local time). Read 'Justice delivered': Biden as al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri who planned 9/11 killed Here are 5 things to know about Ayman al-Zawahiri: (1.) An Egyptian national, Ayman al-Zawahiri was born on June 19, 1951, in Giza in the African nation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics